Most football fans "will want Chelsea to beat Manchester City" in their top-of-the-table match at the Etihad on Saturday, according to former England goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain.

City are 10 points clear of second-placed Chelsea after an 11-match winning streak and Chamberlain says this is a "huge game" for the Blues.

"City are running away with it so can afford to lose," she told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "But, if Chelsea can get points, it will plant a worry in the back of their mind that Chelsea are still chasing.

"It would make the title race a lot more exciting, so I think most fans are hoping Chelsea will win."

Chamberlain did praise City's winning mentality, though, after an imperious run over a congested fixture schedule.

"They've always managed to get their performances over the line," she said.

"They just have an attitude that they're going to find a way to win no matter what and it's a real credit to Pep Guardiola for what he's developed there."

