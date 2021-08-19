Southampton host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

In February, Manchester United equalled the Premier League record by putting nine goals past nine-man Southampton at Old Trafford - the second time Saints had lost 9-0 in as many seasons.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford, Edison Cavani, Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Dan James all found the net, while Jan Bednarek scored an own goal.

It meant United also became only the second side to have seven different scorers in a Premier League match, after Chelsea against Aston Villa in December 2012.