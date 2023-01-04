A change of shape in January? Your views

Callum Davidson has enjoyed a far better season than the last, but losing his last three games has dented top six, and possibly even European, hopes. What does he need to do in January? The fans told us.

David: Playing five at the back needs to stop. Bring in a left-sided attacking midfielder to play opposite Drey Wright in a more advanced role. Get some wide men to play passes to, instead of relying on wing-backs to make runs throughout the game.

Anon: The reason we lost to Hearts was the lack of a combative midfielder. We allowed Hearts to carry the ball forward unchallenged, which led to two goals. Apart from that we did well and matched Hearts in most other areas.

Ian: They need a strong defence, and the strength of putting the ball in the back of the net.