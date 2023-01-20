Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

The first half for Manchester City followed a pattern of play that's been the theme of the season. Slower in tempo, half chances in the box, and teams being able to take advantage by being astute defensively.

The second was Manchester City. The City we know. Fluid, fast-paced, ruthless, relentless. More of that.

Pep wants more of that too. I've been attending his press conferences for the best part of five or six years. Never have I seen him like that. In fact, one journalist even asked him: 'Why are you doing this?'

It was passionate, explanatory, detailed and shocking.

He wants a change. In the players, in the staff and in the fans.

The second half could be the catalyst for the season. A spark to ignite the best of Manchester City. It only counts if they follow it up against Wolves.

I'm still digesting all the talking points from around the game - I think it'll take some time. If the players didn't have the hunger or desire before, as has been referenced over the last couple of weeks, maybe now they will.

