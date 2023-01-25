Ten Hag standards 'building momentum at Man Utd'
- Published
Erik ten Hag's relentless focus on high standards at Manchester United is driving them towards a first trophy in six years, an achievement ex-England goalkeeper Robert Green believes would be a "big step" for the club.
United travel to Nottingham Forest for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday in a rich vein of form, despite defeat at Arsenal last time out.
"The standards have to be high - this is Manchester United," Green told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "They've lacked standards and intensity for a long time.
"Ten Hag is honing in on the small details and it would be huge for them to get a trophy in terms of building momentum at the club.
"Forest are in good form at the moment as well but I do fancy United to go through over 180 minutes."