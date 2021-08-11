Tottenham are still in talks to sign Lautaro Martinez, 23, despite reports suggesting Inter Milan are unwilling to sell both the Argentina striker and Romelu Lukaku, who is finalising a move to Chelsea. (Football Insider)

Spurs, along with Arsenal and Manchester United, are interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso, with the German champions wanting 10m euros (£8.5m) for the 27-year-old France international. (Bild - in German)

Meanwhile, Tottenham, Arsenal and Everton are interested in signing Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria, 24, from Borussia Monchengladbach. (Bild - in German)

