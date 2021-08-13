Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City's Premier League opener against Tottenham on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

- Guardiola suggested they needed more time, but that "everyone is ready" and his players have come back during pre-season "happy and with the right energy";

- When asked specifically about Gabriel Jesus, Guardiola said: "He is an exceptional player. He has had a key role in these years where we've had success";

- And on the arrival of Jack Grealish, he added: "Every player needs time to get to his best."

Oh, and if you want to know about Harry Kane, Guardiola didn't spend too long on that one. "He's a Tottenham Hotspur player," he said. "I made an exception [in the last press conference], usually I don't talk about transfers, it's not my business."