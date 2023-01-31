Chelsea are "making it up as they go along" as they look poised to take their spending since the summer past £600m with the signing of Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez on deadline day.

The Blues have already signed Mykhailo Mudryk (£89m), Benoit Badiashile (£35m), Malo Gusto (£31m), Noni Madueke (£30.7m), Andrey Santos (£10m) and David Datro Fofana (£8m) on permanent deals in January, plus Joao Felix on a £9.75m loan fee.

If they succeed in thrashing out a projected £105m (120m euros) deal for Benfica's Fernandez, their spending could rise to about £333m in January alone.

"It's just amazing," former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "You can’t accuse Todd Boehly of not putting his money where his mouth is, but it just seems from the outside they are making it up as they go along.

"The approach seems to be 'any good player about, we will pay whatever and bring him in'. At the World Cup, Fernandez was really influential but didn’t start Argentina's first couple of games.

"He came in and improved their midfield, but if we are talking 120m (euros), they are only buying potential. He is still a young man, he is miles off the finished article - even if it might sound strange saying that after he’s already won a World Cup.

"Benfica only bought him for £12m in the summer so it's incredible Chelsea are going to pay that amount of money. But January is a crazy month and it looks like Benfica are going to get what they asked for, which is miles over what Chelsea should be paying."

Listen to more on the Blues on the Football Daily podcast (from 07'30)