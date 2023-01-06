Defender Dan Burn says that scoring his first Newcastle goal would be nice - but it is not something he is fretting about.

"The ball will fall for me and at some point it will go in," he said.

"I am sure it will be special for my family and me - but it is not something I am worried about.

"I know me scoring or not is not the difference if I am in the team or not, but it would definitely nice to score a goal."