'Cohen was a terrific player to play with' - Mullery
Former Fulham midfielder Alan Mullery has paid tribute to George Cohen after his former team-mate died aged 83.
Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Mullery said: "I've just got a kick in the teeth; he's not been well for some time now. We used to share a room and didn't like the food at some of the places we'd stay, and we'd get in trouble for buying our own. It is a sad, sad time.
"This will be my 18th funeral of players from Tottenham and Fulham. George had a wonderful life, he's got a wonderful family and he was a terrific player to play with.
"You see people playing with pace now in football, well George had that pace. He did a lot of running, you could see him up and down that line. He was full of fitness, a very powerful player. The spectacular part about him was he was a really tough tackler, he didn't like people beating him and not many did."
Very sad to hear my friend and @England teammate George Cohen has died. Everyone, without exception, always said that George was such a lovely man. He will be sadly missed, my heartfelt thoughts are with George’s wife Daphne and his family.— Sir Geoff Hurst (@TheGeoffHurst) December 23, 2022
Sorry to hear that George Cohen has died. Another of the heroes of the ‘66 World Cup winning team leaves us. He’ll always have footballing immortality. RIP George.— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) December 23, 2022
So sad to hear about the passing of George Cohen. I had the pleasure of meeting this absolute gentleman on many occasions. So sad that another of our ‘66 boys has gone …RIP George #eng— Tony Cottee (@TonyCottee9) December 23, 2022