Former Fulham midfielder Alan Mullery has paid tribute to George Cohen after his former team-mate died aged 83.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Mullery said: "I've just got a kick in the teeth; he's not been well for some time now. We used to share a room and didn't like the food at some of the places we'd stay, and we'd get in trouble for buying our own. It is a sad, sad time.

"This will be my 18th funeral of players from Tottenham and Fulham. George had a wonderful life, he's got a wonderful family and he was a terrific player to play with.

"You see people playing with pace now in football, well George had that pace. He did a lot of running, you could see him up and down that line. He was full of fitness, a very powerful player. The spectacular part about him was he was a really tough tackler, he didn't like people beating him and not many did."