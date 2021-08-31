Dan Moylan, host of The Square Ball podcast:

"We look like getting Daniel James, who ended up over the Pennines after we tried - and spectacularly failed - to sign him before, on deadline day in the January window of 2019.

"We were really excited by the prospect of signing him back then, but his subsequent struggles at Old Trafford have resulted in mixed opinions over this prospective transfer.

"His speed and directness will add something new to a Marcelo Bielsa side that is at its best when it employs quick transitions. Being taught by a proper coach means he’ll hopefully add some much-needed end product to his game, too.

"With James on board, Raphinha could push inside and operate as a number 10 - although as a free spirited young man he generally does what he likes anyway. We witnessed this when he aimed a celebratory kung fu kick at the back of team-mate Patrick Bamford, after Bamford scored a late equaliser at Burnley.

"Regretfully, we did sing some mean things at young Daniel at Old Trafford on the opening day of the season, but I’m sure we can put that behind us. We’d love a central midfielder, too, but that’s probably a bridge too far in this window."

Follow transfer deadline day live