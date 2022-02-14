Brighton head coach Graham Potter says he's not considering a push for European qualification despite sitting just four points behind Wolves in seventh place.

The Seagulls have lost only one game away from home all season and travel to Manchester United on Tuesday with an opportunity to make up ground on the teams above them.

Potter, though, thinks it is far too early to be talking about the final league table.

"The target in terms of where are at the end of the season is not something we think about," he said.

"It's nice not to be in the shake up at the bottom of the table at the moment - it gives a nice feeling and we should enjoy that.

"But if you start to worry about what might happen in May you're mistaken. We've got a lot of points to play for, a tough game on Tuesday night and we need to do our best to go there and perform well."