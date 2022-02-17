Two records in one night

It was a particularly memorable night for midfielder Harvey Elliott, who became the youngest player ever to start a match in the competition for Liverpool at the age of 18 years and 318 days.

Elliott now overtakes team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold's record of being 18 years and 354 days old, which was set in 2017, when he featured against Spartak Moscow.

Elliott, who does not turn 19 until April, is also the youngest ever English player to make his Champions League debut in the knockout stages.

The previous record was set by Kieran Gibbs, who did so for Arsenal in the 2008-09 quarter-finals at the age of 19 years and 201 days.