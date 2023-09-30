'If you could bottle that feeling you could sell it for millions'

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison speaking to Sky Sports: "Doing it like that is the hard and the long way. That feeling is very rare, when we beat Sheffield United I said I hadn't felt that in years. If you could bottle that you could sell it for millions and millions.

We don't like it easy do we? That is digging in, that's character, and I'm proud of them."

On the importance of the connection with the fans these moments bring: "The feeling after Sheffield United is something I've never really felt before in terms of a togetherness between everyone at the club. You see the faces on fans, stewards, there's a feeling. That's going to help. The smiles are going to be a little bigger tonight."

On the feeling that they were going to draw against nine men: "It's one of those like 'I hope it's not going to be one of them, especially against nine men'. We gave away a sloppy goal I think. To go to the death like that and keep going, there were groans and whatnot. Pedro got into a dangerous position, put a ball in, and then we charged down the touchline."

On if it's more difficult playing against nine men: "You wouldn't really practice it that much. It actually becomes probably more difficult. Liverpool are devestating counter attacking on the break, their philosophy 11v10 doesn't really change. We know 11v10 their strengths are still there. I'm a bit of a fuzzy head at the minute"

On the red cards: "Jota's definitely was. The Curtis Jones one early on got shown on the big screen I think was a red card as well. I'm not sure Jurgen will complain too much about those too."