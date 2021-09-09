Saul Niguez (Chelsea)

Chelsea boosted their already impressively stacked squad with the loan signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

He will now compete with Uefa player of the year Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, who was also on the three-man shortlist, and three-time Champions League winner Mateo Kovacic.

Saul, 26, has played 340 matches for Atletico - including helping them to last season's La Liga title - and scored 43 goals.

A box-to-box midfielder capable of helping the defence or supporting the attack, Saul is also versatile and has filled in at right-back on occasion for Atletico.

