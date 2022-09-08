Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst says bouncing back from two heavy defeats "is the only thing we can do".

The Ibrox side followed Saturday's 4-0 Scottish Premiership loss to Celtic with defeat by the same scoreline against Champions League opponents Ajax on Wednesday.

Next up is a trip to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen, who are three points behind Rangers in the table.

"We have to bounce back," said Van Bronckhorst. "It won't be easy of course because the knock we had on Saturday and Wednesday, it is not going to be easy, but it is the only thing we can do.

"Saturday is a big game for us, it is a tough game at Pittodrie and we have two days to prepare.

"Sometimes in football you taste victory and success and sometimes you feel defeat and feel very low, but when I have those moments as a coach, I want to fight even more and I expect that from my players as well, to be successful against Aberdeen."