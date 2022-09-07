Rangers return to the Champions League group stage on Wednesday, 30 years on from featuring in the first edition of the rebranded competition.

The European Cup became the Champions League in 1992, with Rangers featuring in the first ever Group A with eventual tournament winners Marseille, Club Brugge and CSKA Moscow.

Stuart McCall was part of that Rangers team and has fond memories of the European adventure.

"The only big shock is it's 30 years ago," he told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland. "We had some fantastic nights. A great squad, a great group of players, management and supporters behind us.

"The 92-93 stage, we had a little bit of a dominance, obviously Rangers in the 90s. Different now and obviously brilliant to see both of the Glasgow clubs back at the top table in the Champions League."