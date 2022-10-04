A﻿nalysis from Derek Rae, Bundesliga commentator for ESPN

At the beginning of the season there were many who believed Leipzig were in a position to push Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title.

It’s a very strong squad. There are many of us who believe if you look at the squad from top to bottom it’s as strong a squad as any in Germany. Not necessarily the first 11 - but a strong squad.

There are not many holes in it. They’ve got a defensive chief like Willi Orban, the Hungarian who's been doing well for his country as well as Leipzig

Timo Werner looks fresher and ready to impress again with Leipzig. I think he needed the move back from Chelsea. He’s given them an extra option.

And in striker Christopher Nkunku, they have one of the best players in the world, there’s no two ways about that.