Man City 4-2 Crystal Palace: What Vieira said

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira: "It is a tough place to come to play. We did really well in the first half and managed to score those two goals. We knew it would be a different City team in the second half.

"We conceded too early then momentum was on their side and it was hard to deal with. We were a little less aggressive in the second half, maybe because we ran a lot in the first half. It was difficult for us.

"Of course you have regrets because you are hoping to get something from the game. I am really pleased and happy with the players. We want to compete. We did well against Arsenal, Villa and Spurs and in the cup game.

"Today we knew how tough it would be. We put our sleeves up and worked well as a team but in the second half it was a bit too much."