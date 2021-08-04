West Ham believe they only have a 10% chance of re-signing England international and former loanee Jesse Lingard from Manchester United. The 28-year-old, whose Old Trafford contract runs out next summer, is back in pre-season training with the Red Devils. (Sky Sports)

The Hammers, along with Southampton, are also interested in Nice and Austria Under-21s defender Flavius Daniliuc, 20. (Mail)

