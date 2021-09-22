Team news: Brighton v Swansea

Tariq Lamptey could make his return from injury in Brighton's Carabao Cup third-round tie against Championship side Swansea on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old right-back has not played since suffering a hamstring injury on 16 December 2020, but was an unused substitute in Sunday's 2-1 Premier League win over Leicester.

Dan Burn should be involved again after showing no reaction following his return from a knee problem, but fellow defender Adam Webster (hamstring) looks set to be out of action until after October's international break.

Boss Graham Potter has indicated he will make changes, so he could recall some of the under-23s players who were involved in the win at Cardiff in the last round, where midfielders Marc Leonard and Taylor Richards both started.