Klopp on Liverpool rotation, Salah contract and Origi
- Published
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media as he prepares for the Champions League match with AC Milan on Tuesday night.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Squad rotation is a must because of Liverpool's current schedule. "We have to rotate," said Klopp. "The medical department would smash me if I play the same side again. We cannot change all the players but changing some will give us higher energy levels."
Klopp said Mohamed Salah's contract talks "are perfectly normal", and reassured fans that they are both happy with the situation. "Mo is fine. I'm fine. What we all want is clear," he said. "We are talking with him about extending his contract, but it's not something you do over a cup of tea. It takes time."
On the impact of Divock Origi, who scored another vital late goal as Liverpool beat Wolves at the weekend: "[Scoring late] is a special thing in his skill set, but it's not the only thing he can do. He's a very positive person and is incredibly talented. But that doesn't mean you are always a constant starter for Liverpool."