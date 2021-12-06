Michael Emons, BBC Sport

Reigning champions Manchester City hit the top of the Premier League for the first time this season with a dominant 3-1 win over Watford.

Bernardo Silva, recently called the best player in the league by boss Pep Guardiola, scored twice after Raheem Sterling's fourth-minute opener.

Only an inspired performance from home goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann stopped the visitors from recording an even heavier win - and with seven victories in a row, Guardiola's side are going to take some stopping as City aim for their sixth title in 11 seasons.

Claudio Ranieri should be pleased with his side's attitude as Watford, although clearly outclassed, did not give up and got a consolation goal through Cucho Hernandez.

It is only six points in eight games for the Hornets under Ranieri, but in a brutally tough run of matches, including against five of the current top seven.

"The season starts now," said Ranieri, whose side have to tighten up defensively if they are to have any chance of avoiding an immediate return to the Championship.