Ex-Norwich manager Paul Lambert says Dean Smith will rue a "huge missed opportunity" after his side drew 1-1 with fellow strugglers Newcastle on Thursday.

Eddie Howe's team played with 10 men for 80 minutes, but Norwich needed Teemu Pukki's late strike to rescue a point at St James' Park.

"It's always a decent result to get a point away from home in the Premier League," Lambert told BBC Radio 5 Live. "But this was a huge missed opportunity, so Dean will be have split emotions.

"He's an experienced manager, though, and has all the attributes to steer them away from trouble.

"I think Norwich are in a better position than Newcastle and they're on a decent run at the moment.

"It'll be a fight - but home form will be key."

