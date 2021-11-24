Conte on injured players, January and his Spurs target
Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Thursday’s Europa Conference League game against Slovenian side Mura.
Spurs are second in Group G with two games to play but could qualify for the knockout stages if they win and top side Rennes beat Vitesse.
Here’s what the boss had to say:
All fit players will travel and must be ready to play. Conte said he “needs to make rotation because some are tired” but he “wants to take the competition seriously". Predecessor Nuno Espirito Santo left virtually all starters from previous weekend at home for away games in the competition;
Dane Scarlett, Giovanni lo Celso and Cristian Romero are unavailable, with defender Romero’s injury the most serious. Conte confirmed he does not know how long he will need to recover;
Conte said he has given little thought to making moves in the January transfer window as he needs time to “make many evaluations” about his squad;
He also dismissed doubts about his past exploits as a manager, saying he joined Tottenham to “try to win trophies together”.