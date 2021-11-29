Watford v Chelsea: Who makes your Hornets team?

Watford host Chelsea in this season's first round of midweek Premier League fixtures on Wednesday, but who will make it into Claudio Ranieri's starting XI as they look to get something against the leaders?

You'll be able to pick - and share on social media - your own line-up for every Premier League game throughout the campaign.

It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your Hornets team to face Chelsea