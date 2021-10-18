Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace: Arteta reaction

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to BBC Sport: "We started the game very well, very dominant, really sharp. A lot of moments and threat.

"After the goal we didn't manage the game well enough. We didn't have composure or control. The game was stretched. You have uncertainty, you have to defend deep.

"We started better in the second half. We had more control then we gave the ball away two times for the two goals.

"The subs were terrific. The team never gave up. We had chances to score more.

"We took the goal the wrong way. They were having problems and we didn't manage that well enough.

"It [the dip in performance] was for a long period which is worrying. We gave cheap goals away.

"In first half we lost the ball in difficult areas with simple passes.

"Alexandre Lacazette came on and made two or three positive actions. He lifted the players. You had the sense we would score.

"The most positive thing is we kept going. They kept believing until the end. That's how we managed to get a point.

"I am disappointed with the result. We threw it away. When you score late in a game you always have to take the point. Much better than losing."

On James McArthur's foul on Bukayo Saka: "It's a clear red card. No intention to play the ball. I don't know how with VAR he hasn't been sent off."