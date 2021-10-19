Newcastle and Bruce need to part ways - Sutton

It is in the best interest of Newcastle United for the club to part ways with manager Steve Bruce, says former Norwich and Blackburn striker Chris Sutton.

"Steve Bruce has taken so much stick up there but after the game on Sunday he said he would do what’s in the best interest of the club," Sutton told the BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily Podcast.

"It is so toxic towards Steve Bruce up there, then in the best interest of the club - the club and Steve Bruce need to part ways.

"It looks like Bruce isn’t going to walk away, so these new owners have gone in and the pressure really is on them to get rid of him. That’s the decision they have to make and then the club can move forward."

Newcastle sit second from bottom in the Premier League, with just three points from eight games and lost their first match under the new owners to Tottenham on Sunday.

"It’s ok people saying we’ve got the richest owners in the world and we’re now the richest club in the world, but who actually are they going to attract in January that is going to want to go there with the possibility of playing in the Championship next season?

"The sooner the decision is made to part ways with Steve Bruce, I think Newcastle can move forward. I don’t understand why the owners don’t put Steve Bruce out of his misery. It’s not that I don’t think Bruce could keep Newcastle up, but the fans aren’t having him. It’s not half the stadium, it’s the whole stadium. They can’t stand him."

Listen to more of the discussion on what's next for Newcastle on the Football Daily from 10'10 on BBC Sounds