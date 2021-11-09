Tuesday talking point: The switching 'isms' of a Palace fan

Terence Ford, Back of the Nest podcast, external

Supporting a club of Crystal Palace’s stature cements an element of pessimism in one’s psyche. Whenever things are going well almost everyone will be counting down the days to the wheels coming off.

Could this time be different? How far can we ride this Patrick Vieira-sized wave?

I watched Crystal Palace v Wolves from the Legends Restaurant at Selhurst Park and former manager Alan Smith spoke after the game on the different feeling there is around the club.

The new academy is in place, the squad has genuine quality in depth and we are playing on the front foot.

The whispers of Palace making Europe weaving their way through the room before kick-off had transformed into fans singing “we’re all going on a European tour” as Smith was introduced at full-time.

Back in 2016, when Jason Puncheon gave Palace the lead with 12 minutes to go in the FA Cup final, I shoved my pessimism to one side and allowed myself to believe. I should have learned my lesson, but there I was singing of a maiden flight into Europe for the Eagles.

Only Manchester City are better at the back in terms of the quality of chances we allow. We’ve already played the current top four away from home. We are unbeaten at home. We’ve taken double the points we did from the comparable fixtures last season. I could go on.

I’ve probably set myself up for a mighty fall, but I believe with all my heart that this time is different. My ‘isms’ are switching from pessimism to optimism.