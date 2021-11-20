Leicester 0-3 Chelsea: Rodgers reaction

Brendan Rodgers admitted his Leicester side were found wanting in several departments in Saturday's 3-0 defeat by Premier League leaders Chelsea.

The Foxes were outclassed by Thomas Tuchel's Blues as goals from Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic registered a victory that was arguably even more comfortable than the scoreline suggested.

“I think Chelsea were outstanding. Obviously we gave them the first goal and then we gave away a disappointing second goal. I didn’t think we started the game with the belief that we would want," Rodgers told BBC Match of the Day.

“You need to have that physicality against Chelsea as well as technical ability and we didn’t show that in the first half, so 2-0 down against a top side was difficult.

“When we won the ball back, we then gave it away too easily. Technically we could have been much better.

“I was pleased with the players in the second half – the spirit was better and we forced Edouard Mendy into a couple of really good saves. But the best team won – they are an outstanding team and they deserved to win."