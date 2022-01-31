Your deadline day hopes for Burnley

It's the final day of the transfer window and we've been asking for your thoughts on Burnley so far and if you're hoping for any last-minute moves from Sean Dyche.

Here are some of your comments:

Dean: We need a central midfielder and a striker to replace Wood. I feel as though we look alright pretty much elsewhere but losing the midfield battles is huge.

Russ: The squad is small, relatively old and not exactly world class. The problem is that decent players are reluctant to sign. Also there have been a few disasters (Drinkwater!!). The style is also somewhat predictable. Burnley need an injection of youth and a different style. Who knows…maybe there is a new Mount, Foden or Trent A-A in there somewhere...

Clifford: Personally I think Burnley made four great signings in the last window and now need to follow it up with some positive moves in this one.

Bernard: It’s all becoming too little too late. I have been supporting Burnley since the late 50s and seen them play in every division but don’t remember an older squad. Desperate for a striker, right-footed attacking midfielder at bare minimum.

Jim: We signed Cornet in the summer and in the few starts he has had he's already contributed more goals than our entire midfield. We're strongly linked with two more players from the European leagues, one of whom is a 6'6" striker. Sign them and Cornet back from Africa, together with games in hand, we have chance to finish mid-table.

