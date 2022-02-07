BBC Sport

Nottingham Forest 4-1 Leicester: The pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
  • Leicester City have conceded 58 goals in all competitions this season, at least 10 more than any other Premier League club.

  • The Foxes became the first FA Cup holders to concede four goals in a match in the competition since Arsenal in the 2017-18 third round, also against Nottingham Forest (4-2 defeat). They were the first holders to lose a match by three or more goals in the competition since Liverpool against Luton in January 1987.

  • Since his FA Cup debut in January 2016, Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho has scored more goals in the competition than any other player (15).