Liverpool v Shrewsbury: Last time out

It took a Ro-Shaun Williams' own goal for Liverpool to edge past Shrewsbury in the FA Cup fourth round in 2020.

After the League One side fought back from 2-0 down in the first leg to earn a replay, Neil Critchley led a side at Anfield containing seven teenage outfield players as the Reds' senior players enjoyed the inaugural Premier League winter break.

The teenagers were given a standing ovation when they celebrated a hard-fought win in front of the Kop after defender Williams headed past his own keeper from Liverpool right-back Neco Williams' cross.

At 0-0, Shrewsbury had a Shaun Whalley goal disallowed by the video assistant referee (VAR).

Whalley thought he had given the Shrews the lead but his header was disallowed when VAR ruled there had been an offside in the build-up.