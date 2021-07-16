Aston Villa's players are already back in pre-season training - including Ashley Young, who returned to the club after 10 years away this summer.

Villa have announced five fixtures - which includes hosting La Liga side Sevilla - as it stands:

21 July: Walsall v Aston Villa (Banks's Stadium)

24 July: Stoke City v Aston Villa (Bet365 Stadium)

28 July: Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest (Bodymoor Heath)

31 July: Bristol City v Aston Villa (Ashton Gate)

7 August: Aston Villa v Sevilla (Villa Park)

