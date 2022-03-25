Transfer news: Chelsea at risk of losing three defenders

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso, 31, says he would "love" to play in La Liga again. The Spaniard made just one league appearance for Real Madrid after coming through their youth system. (AS - in Spanish), external

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta, 32, is torn between signing a new one-year contract with the Blues or accepting a year offer from Barcelona. (Express), external

Germany international Antonio Rudiger, 29, could be the third Chelsea defender to leave Stamford Bridge as he is out of contract in the summer and has been offered a deal by Juventus. (Sky Sports), external

Meanwhile, Chelsea, Paris St-Germain, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all monitoring Manchester City's Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, 31. (Foot Mercato - in French), external

And West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice would still prefer a move to Chelsea rather than Manchester United. (Evening Standard), external

