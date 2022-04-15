Arteta expecting 'twists and turns' in fight for top four

Mikel Arteta says injuries to key Arsenal players have come at the wrong time, but insists his side remain up for the fight for a top-four finish.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is still out with a calf injury, Kieran Tierney is likely to miss the rest of the season and Thomas Partey could also not feature again this campaign.

When asked for an update on Partey, Arteta said: "The news that we got after having another assessment was not great.

"It is not looking very positive for his availability this season, but we will have to wait and see.

“He is trying to get back as quick as possible, but at the moment we are not very optimistic about it.

"We knew that towards the end of the season one of the key elements was going to be to have the team available and the squad available as much as possible. We have a few issues but we need to continue to compete and work the best possible way.

"There are going to be some twists still for sure. The pressure is going to keep changing from now until the end of the season. We have to do what we have to do."