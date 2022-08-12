Defoe returns to Spurs
- Published
Jermain Defoe has returned to Tottenham as a member of the academy coaching staff alongside a role as club ambassador.
The former Spurs player made 363 appearances for the club, scoring 143 goals in two separate spells between 2004-2014.
He will work closely alongside existing coaching staff to help the development of players across the under-17s to under-21s age categories.
The 39-year-old's role as club ambassador will involve community work, engaging with global fans and helping to support club partnerships.
Skip twitter post
We are delighted to announce that Jermain Defoe has returned to the Club as a member of our Academy coaching staff and Club Ambassador.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 12, 2022
Welcome back, @IAmJermainDefoe 💙
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post