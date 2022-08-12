Jermain Defoe has returned to Tottenham as a member of the academy coaching staff alongside a role as club ambassador.

The former Spurs player made 363 appearances for the club, scoring 143 goals in two separate spells between 2004-2014.

He will work closely alongside existing coaching staff to help the development of players across the under-17s to under-21s age categories.

The 39-year-old's role as club ambassador will involve community work, engaging with global fans and helping to support club partnerships.