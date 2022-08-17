Killie await Jones and Dorsett injury diagnosis

Kilmarnock are hoping to get to the bottom of Jordan Jones' fitness issues, with the on-loan Wigan Athletic winger due to miss out again when the Ayrshire side visit Ross County on Saturday.

The Northern Ireland international played one League Cup game after his return to his former club but has missed the opening three Scottish Premiership matches of the season.

Manager Derek McInnes said: "Jordan Jones has been sent for another scan this week just to see what is going on with his thigh, because he had a bit of a set-back after training last Thursday. He will miss out this weekend."

On-loan Reading defender Jeriel Dorsett will also miss out on the trip to Dingwall after going off injured before half-time during Sunday's 5-0 defeat by Celtic.

"We are still waiting for the outcome on Jeriel Dorsett's scan," McInnes added. "We think it's some sort of ligament issue."