Mackay on season so far, County's targets & Scotland
- Published
Eilidh Davies, BBC Sport Scotland
Malky Mackay has been speaking to the media before Ross County face Livingston in the Premiership this weekend.
Here are the key lines from the County boss:
Mackay is happy with the season so far and says County have carried momentum from the League Cup into the Premiership.
After another summer of "complete change", the new-look squad has settled well and Mackay is “really liking how they are with each other”.
The target every year is to “punch above our weight” and survive in the Premiership but the club want to finish as high as possible and are eyeing a trip to Hampden by beating Aberdeen in the looming League Cup last-eight tie.
On facing Livingston, Mackay says: “David Martindale is the longest-serving manager in the league and his team are always well organised and hard working. We know it will be a tough test.”
The players were given time off during the international break as it’s been “foot to the floor” since the start of the season after a shortened break due to the play-off final.
With Scotland on course for Euro 2024, former SFA performance director Mackay says it's vital to follow what England have been doing for the last 15 years, investing in performance schools and youth academies to bring through the next generation.
He adds: “It’s got to be a long-term project in the Scottish game and for that tough decisions have to be made to allow investment into international youth football."