Football reporter and presenter Alison Bender says Fulham, Everton or Nottingham Forest would be getting a great deal if they can secure the services of Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi: "As a Chelsea fan, I've watched Callum Hudson-Odoi over the years and I think it's a real shame he hasn't had his opportunities. He's had a bit of bad luck as well with injury, but he's still so young, he's only 22-years-old. Chelsea value him at £8m and I actually think that's a bit of a bargain.

"When you're thinking about players like (Wilfried) Gnonto who Everton are interested in. He's valued at around £25m so you can understand if you can't get him from Leeds, Hudson-Odoi could be a good option.

"It looks like Pochettino's not interested in him and doesn't want him at the club. He wasn't particularly great at Bayer Leverkusen either.

"He's had great goalscoring runs in the past. Not recently though and it's a very fickle industry and it all depends on the very latest results. His last season I don't think he scored a single goal."

