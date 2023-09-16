Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace: Key stats

Aston Villa came from behind to win their ninth consecutive Premier League home game, extending their longest such run in the competition.

Crystal Palace lost a Premier League away game despite scoring the opening goal in the second half for just the second time in the competition, after losing 2-1 to Middlesbrough in August 2004 under Ian Dowie.

Leon Bailey’s strike for Aston Villa after 100 minutes and nine seconds is the third-latest Premier League goal on record (since 2006-07), while Douglas Luiz’ 98th minute penalty was Aston Villa’s latest winning goal ever recorded (also since 2006-07) in the competition.

Jhon Durán is only the third player to score both of his first two Premier League goals for Aston Villa as a substitute, after Shaun Maloney in 2007 and Marlon Harewood in 2008.