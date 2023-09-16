Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace: Key stats
- Published
Aston Villa came from behind to win their ninth consecutive Premier League home game, extending their longest such run in the competition.
Crystal Palace lost a Premier League away game despite scoring the opening goal in the second half for just the second time in the competition, after losing 2-1 to Middlesbrough in August 2004 under Ian Dowie.
Leon Bailey’s strike for Aston Villa after 100 minutes and nine seconds is the third-latest Premier League goal on record (since 2006-07), while Douglas Luiz’ 98th minute penalty was Aston Villa’s latest winning goal ever recorded (also since 2006-07) in the competition.
Jhon Durán is only the third player to score both of his first two Premier League goals for Aston Villa as a substitute, after Shaun Maloney in 2007 and Marlon Harewood in 2008.
At 24 years and 15 days old, Tyrick Mitchell became the youngest player to reach 100 appearances in the Premier League for Crytal Palace.