High demands understandable at Hearts - Naismith

Pressure and expectation from fans are to be expected at a club like Hearts, says head coach Steven Naismith, adding that he is happy to work under such conditions.

The Tynecastle club have taken just four points from their opening four league games, and exited Europe after their 6-1 aggregate defeat to PAOK.

“I’m comfortable with it," Naismith said, when asked about mutterings of discontent among the Hearts fanbase.

"For players that is the biggest challenge at the club. Dealing with the mindset and the expectation.

“It’s definitely high. But when the club is in a massive city and got a great fan base, support and structure they have worked for the past five or six years to get, I think it's realistic to have a high demand.

“I have been in football long enough to know you need to be showing progression. If you don't show progression you know it will be tough."