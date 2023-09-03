'First derby bigger than Champions League for Rangers'

Today's game against Celtic is bigger than the midweek Champions League qualifying defeat to PSV Eindhoven for Rangers, argues former Ibrox striker Kenny Miller. (Daily Record), external

Former Celtic forward Chris Sutton believes pressure will ramp up on the losing manager in the Old Firm derby with Celtic and Rangers having made "underwhelming" starts to the season. (All Coming Up podcast via Daily Mail, external)

Ex-Ibrox manager Graeme Souness says it is imperative Rangers avoid defeat in the first Old Firm derby of the season. (Glasgow Live), external

Rangers fans have been warned they face arrest for setting off smoke bombs and flares during the Old Firm clash. (Scottish Sun), external

