Rangers manager Michael Beale says his players have to deal with the packed fixture schedule better, and criticised the level of performance in Sunday's narrow 1-0 win over Motherwell.

Beale's side were booed off at Ibrox, and Rangers now go into Wednesday's Viaplay Cup quarter-final against Livingston without several first-team players.

Nico Raskin, Danilo, Todd Cantwell and Kieran Dowell were already sidelined, and Tom Lawrence and Rabbi Matondo will also miss out with injuries.

“It’s down to me and that group of players to respond and show better than we did (on Sunday) because that was nowhere near good enough," Beale said. "Nowhere near.

“I can’t plan the schedule. It is what it is. We played nine games in the first month of the season, we’re playing seven now in 21 days.

“All of the injuries we’ve got have come through the games so if we lose Rabbi now a long period of time, we lost Tom midweek, those have come through the games which is unfortunate.

“But this club has been used to paying in Europe. It did take a big effort against Betis, a big emotional effort and then we are playing again (on Sunday).

“But we know what the schedule is. We only made three changes but the players coming in, the team on paper I am demanding more from them. I’m demanding more from all of us.

“If we go down that road of ‘tiredness’ it’s a dangerous road because the schedule’s not changing.

“The games are not going anywhere and we’ve got no players coming back."