West Ham 2-0 Sheffield United: What Moyes said

West Ham boss David Moyes to BBC Match of the Day after his 900th league game as a manager: "The one thing I will say is there's never an easy game - in that 900 I can't think of an easy game. Every game is hard, winning a game in the Premier League is difficult and today was difficult but it was three really good points.

"To get a couple of goals in front was really pleasing, it gave us a bit of breathing space as we had missed a few chances before that. We didn't play as well in the second half but getting a clean sheet is a real positive because we'd not had one this season."

On five-goal top scorer Jarrod Bowen: "He's as good as he's ever been at the moment, he really is. He's sharp, he's quick, he's a threat. It was a lovely finish today but more importantly his all-round game has got much better."

On the Hammers' start to the season: "We're off to a good start in the Europa League, we've got through in the League Cup and we've had a pretty good start in the league - we've seen the results today, you take your points whenever you can.

"I don't think we are setting targets but the idea is to stay up and around the big boys, to keep competing and challenging them, which I think we have done - we've given Liverpool and Manchester City good games."