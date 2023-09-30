Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "There were lots of things to be positive about but ultimately we gave the ball away in a poor area of the pitch with a loose pass for their second goal - and we made a defensive error for the first goal.

"The second half was much more like us, we gave them less space and we were much more compact when we attacked which allowed us to win the ball back more often.

"But when you are 2-0 down, you are waiting for that goal that could have made it a nervy finish for West Ham - we didn't get it and that makes the game easier for them.

"We have to be better. No one is going to feel sorry for us so we can't feel sorry for ourselves. Last week was a real disappointment and I wanted to make sure that was a one-off because no one wants to experience anything like that ever again.

"But we could easily have been sitting here on a lot more points, the late goals we've conceded, the late chances where opposition goalkeepers have made unbelievable saves - and that's how fine the margins are."