Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Usually, Bruno Lage’s most eagerly-awaited answer has been the latest injury count. Just a fortnight ago, news of an absence for Joao Moutinho would have stopped traffic in Wolverhampton. So assured was Luke Cundle in his first start last weekend, though, that if Lage reports today his midfield commander is still confined to barracks, there will be disappointment rather than despair.

Cundle’s emergence into the full spotlight may prompt interesting reflection today. For much of this season, his name has appeared on lists of substitutes, and it became apparent some time ago, he was the most ripe academy prospect for a first-team pick. Clearly the teenager has gained Lage’s confidence, and it would be interesting to hear more on what convinced him that not only was Cundle’s technique ready, but his temperament was, too.

Lage is just as wary of setting public targets as his predecessor Nuno was, so don’t hold out to hear that, even though he is sure to be asked if Wolves are now not merely in contention for a European place, but for the Champions League.

On the opening weekend when Wolves last met Leicester, most neutrals would probably have thought the Foxes more likely than Wolves to be in that position. Wolves played gallantly in defeat at King Power Stadium, but have made up those three points on Leicester and 10 more since. How would Lage account for that remarkable shift in the balance?

He might also be asked to speak on behalf of the club in a proud week, with the announcement yesterday that they will host the England men’s team for the first time since 1956. England Women are already booked to play there next week. Back in the ‘50s, England were led by a Wolves great, Billy Wright.

Would Lage recommend that the next England side to walk out at Molineux feature two Wolves defenders – Conor Coady and Max Kilman? He will surely know what most fans would say.