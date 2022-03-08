Pep Guardiola is still frustrated about Kyle Walker's three-match ban in the Champions League as Manchester City head into Wednesday's game against Sporting Lisbon with only three defenders.

Walker was shown a straight red card in the last 10 minutes of City's final group game against RB Leipzig when they were already assured of top spot in Group A.

Guardiola is also without Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake for the visit of the Portuguese side, leaving him short of options at the back.

When asked about the club's appeal of Walker's red card, Guardiola said: "Kyle Walker deserved the three (match ban), he did a stupid thing and he deserved it.

"I'm not so kind to Kyle for this kind of action. I am still so angry with him. He knows it. He's so important for us, see how he played against United?

"Against Leipzig he did this action when we had qualified, on 75 or 80 minutes, he deserved it.

"The club appealed but I do not agree. They have to do it because in other similar cases it was just two games but he deserved it. Hopefully he learns for the future."