'Newcastle's form leaves six teams fighting for survival'

Newcastle are "very close" to securing their Premier League survival, leaving six teams fighting for relegation, accoring to the Telegraph's Luke Edwards.

Below the Magpies in the table are Brentford, Leeds, Everton, Burnley, Watford and Norwich, with 10 points separating 15th to 20th.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily, Edwards said: "Newcastle have five wins out of six and are eight games unbeaten. They only won one game all season before Christmas so to win five out of the last six is remarkable.

"They are not quite out of it yet but are very close to getting themselves out of it now.

"Then I think it’s out of the six teams and Watford are one of them. Roy Hodgson will make them hard to beat and that’s what they needed. They’ve got the attacking players to crawl over the line though I personally don’t think they will do.

"Of any of the teams in the bottom three at the moment I would fancy Burnley to get out of it just because they are Burnley and it’s Sean Dyche.

"Brentford would be the one for me who are currently out of the relegation zone who I would be worried about."

