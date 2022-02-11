Transfer news: Ronaldo in showdown talks over United future

Cristiano Ronaldo is planning showdown talks with his agent about his Manchester United future after becoming disillusioned with life back at Old Trafford. (Star), external

Midfielder Paul Pogba will have to make allowances for the final big contract of his playing career if he want to seal his dream free transfer this summer. (Mirror), external

England midfielder Declan Rice, a target for United, Chelsea and Manchester City, has reiterated his ambition to win trophies and play in the Champions League, but the 23-year-old reassured West Ham fans by describing speculation over his future as "just noise". (Standard), external

Leicester City have reduced their asking price for Youri Tielemans, from £60m to £35m, with United set to compete with Arsenal to sign the 24-year-old Belgium midfielder this summer. (Het Nieuwsblad, via Metro), external

Manchester United transfer target Manuel Akanji wants to double his wages at Borussia Dortmund, as the Bundesliga side set their asking price for the 26-year-old Switzerland defender at £21m. (Bild, via Sun), external

Meanwhile, Spain boss Luis Enrique has emerged as a candidate for the United manager's job. (Star), external

